DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2,000.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

XRAY traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. 266,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

