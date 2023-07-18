Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $24.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MP has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE MP opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. MP Materials has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50.

Insider Activity

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last three months. 33.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $497,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $10,463,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

