Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $19.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.