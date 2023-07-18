Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $176.13 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Company Profile

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.07) to GBX 3,700 ($48.38) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.