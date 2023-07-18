Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $752.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 246,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 101,764 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 53,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

