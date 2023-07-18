Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0469 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of DFCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $50.23.
