Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 288,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 219,261 shares.The stock last traded at $25.87 and had previously closed at $25.62.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 387.5% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 238,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

