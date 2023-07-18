Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.24

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 6029358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $50,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 931,858 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $13,190,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 645.2% during the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 223,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

