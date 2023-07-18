Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the June 15th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Disc Medicine Opco news, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $194,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $503,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $194,796.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,780 shares of company stock valued at $58,542,005. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 41,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

