Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.19

Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 64087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Disco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Disco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.13.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Further Reading

