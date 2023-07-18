Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. St. Joe comprises 8.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of St. Joe worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 304.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.25. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,938,274.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,460. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Company Profile



The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

