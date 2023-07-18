Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in MamaMancini’s were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MamaMancini’s by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,330,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 224,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MamaMancini’s by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMMB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 166,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

MamaMancini’s ( NASDAQ:MMMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Equities analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

