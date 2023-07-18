Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,727. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

