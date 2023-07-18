DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) versus Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Financial Review

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) and DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of DKSH shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and DKSH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 5.88% 19.57% 6.98% DKSH N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $262.84 million 2.27 $18.43 million $1.15 39.23 DKSH N/A N/A N/A $154.08 0.46

This table compares Franklin Covey and DKSH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Franklin Covey has higher revenue and earnings than DKSH. DKSH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Covey and DKSH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 3 0 3.00 DKSH 0 1 0 0 2.00

Franklin Covey currently has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.57%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than DKSH.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats DKSH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. The Healthcare segment provides various services, such as registration, regulatory, market entry studies, importation, customs clearance, marketing and sales, physical distribution, invoicing, and cash collection services for ethical pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter health products, as well as medical devices. The Consumer Goods segment offers a range of services, including product feasibility studies, registration, importation, customs clearance, marketing and merchandising, sales, warehousing, physical distribution, invoicing, cash collection, and after-sales services for fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury goods, and fashion and lifestyle products, as well as hair and skin cosmetics. The Performance Materials segment sources, markets, and distributes a range of specialty chemicals and ingredients for the pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage, and industrial applications, as well as provides market expansion services for performance materials. The Technology segment offers market expansion services comprising a range of capital investment goods and analytical instruments in the areas of infrastructure, industrial materials and supplies, precision and textile machinery, semiconductors, photovoltaic and electronics, agriculture, and hospitality, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1865 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

