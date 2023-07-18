Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DREUF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:DREUF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

