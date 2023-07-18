Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.83 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.