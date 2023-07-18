Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

DX opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

DX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

