Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $102.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

