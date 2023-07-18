Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) versus EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Critical Review

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) and Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EDP Renováveis and Electric Power Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP Renováveis 2 2 1 1 2.17 Electric Power Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus target price of $21.98, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given EDP Renováveis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EDP Renováveis is more favorable than Electric Power Development.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 209.93 Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A $225.48 0.07

This table compares EDP Renováveis and Electric Power Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electric Power Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Electric Power Development shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EDP Renováveis and Electric Power Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EDP Renováveis pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Electric Power Development pays an annual dividend of $55.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 352.1%. EDP Renováveis pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electric Power Development pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Electric Power Development is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

EDP Renováveis beats Electric Power Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers; offers activated coke; operates welfare, wood pellet manufacturing, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities. Further, it engages in the ocean transportation of coal for thermal power plants; research, planning, and analysis of environmental conservation; surveying and compensation for construction sites; provision of investment management, and research and development of projects; facility maintenance and business process outsourcing activities; development of computer software; and ocean transportation of ash and fly ash. Additionally, the company provides civil engineering, and construction management and services; and engineering services for atmospheric and water pollutant removal equipment. Further, it is involved in the consulting business. The company has 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,560 MW; 13 thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 9,200 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 500 MW; 1 geo-thermal facility with a total capacity of 23 MW; and 2,410.1 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations, as well as operates 33 power generation facilities with a total capacity of 6,523 MW located in Thailand, the United States, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

