Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $446.74. 369,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average is $466.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

