Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,711.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,269 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $1,518,202,000,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 96.2% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.18.

Shares of LLY opened at $451.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.10. The stock has a market cap of $428.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

