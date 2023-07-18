Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.18.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.76. 813,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,763. The stock has a market cap of $428.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.46 and a 200-day moving average of $384.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

