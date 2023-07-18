Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Embecta Stock Performance
NASDAQ EMBC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. 75,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.44. Embecta has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $36.64.
Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
