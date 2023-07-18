Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMBC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. 75,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.44. Embecta has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Embecta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,911,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Embecta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,408,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Embecta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Embecta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,114,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

