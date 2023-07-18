Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 178,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 61,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Emergent Metals Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

