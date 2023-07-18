Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 547.3 days.
Empire Stock Performance
EMLAF stock remained flat at $27.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Empire has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.
About Empire
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.