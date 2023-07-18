Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 547.3 days.

Empire Stock Performance

EMLAF stock remained flat at $27.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Empire has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

