Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.23

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.23 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 17779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

