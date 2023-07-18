Energi Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $128,684.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,345,072 coins and its circulating supply is 65,346,025 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

