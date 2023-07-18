Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Enova International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $56.39 on Friday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 30.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enova International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

