Enovix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 32,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 14% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,827 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Enovix Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,535,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,330. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.