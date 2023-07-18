Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

