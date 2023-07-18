Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
