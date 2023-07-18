Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TRDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,365.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,365.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,592 shares of company stock worth $718,511. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 84,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

TRDA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,457. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

