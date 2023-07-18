EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities upgraded EPR Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

