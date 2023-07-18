EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 6%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12. 981,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,429,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

EQRx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

About EQRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EQRx by 804.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQRx by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.