Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXFree Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.20 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. Cormark increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

