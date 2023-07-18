Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 884,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 946.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 379,863 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

