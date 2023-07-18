Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.95.

ERO stock opened at C$28.63 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.640296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

