Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.93. 3,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.