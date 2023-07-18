ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
ESSA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $156 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.80.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
