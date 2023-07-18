ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

ESSA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $156 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4,102.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.