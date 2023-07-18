Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits Market Cap of $53.48 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003751 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,730,890 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

