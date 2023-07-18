Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. DNB Markets lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EURN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.21. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

