Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 587.0% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.67.

RE traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.28. 406,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

