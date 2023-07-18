Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,081,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,114 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 452,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Evolus has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Evolus had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 268.53%. The business had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

