Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.33

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.33 and last traded at $123.79, with a volume of 51851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 164,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

