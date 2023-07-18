F M Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.4% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 33,554,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,193,453. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

