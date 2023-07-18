F M Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.4% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $6.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $653.15. 241,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,211. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $663.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.16.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

