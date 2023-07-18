F M Investments LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL)

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 4.66% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2037 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

