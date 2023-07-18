F M Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.0% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.91.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.38. 532,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average is $201.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

