F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.16. The stock had a trading volume of 189,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $207.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

