F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

SWKS traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.58. 168,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

