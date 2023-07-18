Family Firm Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. 912,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,547. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.